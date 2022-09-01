First Warning Forecast: Shaping up to be a nice Labor Day Weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! What a great start to September and meteorological Fall! Highs were seasonable in the mid to upper 80s and we enjoyed low humidity today. Temperatures will eventually drop, but the tradeoff will be climbing humidity this weekend. Overall, we have a great holiday weekend in store.

Tonight, expect lows in the upper 60s. Staying dry with passing clouds.

Friday will be similar to the weather we had today. Warm with highs in the upper 80s, more sun than clouds, lower humidity, and keeping dry.

This holiday weekend, temperatures will be a little cooler in the mid 80s. However, humidity will gradually climb each day. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry.

Labor Day holds onto temperatures in the mid 80s, but it will feel muggy outside and clouds will quickly build. A cold front stalls out to our north, bringing us scattered showers and storms late Monday evening and lasting throughout Tuesday.

The second half of the week looks mostly dry and partly cloudy. Highs stay in the mid 80s and dew points stay in the upper 60s, keeping that sticky air around.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Danielle is in the north-central Atlantic. It will continue to strengthen into a hurricane, likely a Category 2. It won’t move much from its position now, so it poses no threat to land.

There are two other disturbances being watched in the Atlantic. One by the Leeward Islands that has a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of formation in the next 5 days. We will need to continue watching its development. The other disturbance is by the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa. This one has a 20% chance of formation.