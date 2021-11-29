First Warning Forecast: Sharply cooler Monday, slowly warming up the rest of the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Temperatures were warmer and very seasonable today around 60°. It gets chilly again tonight as a cold front passes through. Lows hit the mid 30s. The workweek starts off chilly, but gradually warms back up to seasonable temperatures as the week goes on.

Highs on Monday will struggle to get out of the 40s. It will feel colder, like we just barely hit 40°, with breezy 10-20 MPH northwesterly winds all day. At least we'll have lots of sunshine Monday.

High pressure over the southeast influences our weather Tuesday, putting temperatures on a warming trend. Mid 50s for highs Tuesday, seasonable near 60° Wednesday, continuing to climb to the mid 60s for the end of the workweek. The entire week stays mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next weekend, a cold front heads our way late Friday with a Canadian high pressure system settling in right behind it. We stay dry and mild Saturday with highs in the low 60s. That Canadian high will really bring us cooler air on Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s and possibly a stray shower.