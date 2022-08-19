First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms are moving in, humidity soars

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! The clouds rolled in today and soon rain will move in too. This is the start of our unsettled pattern that will continue through next week.

A front with an area of low pressure along it is heading our way. It will stall over the top of Hampton Roads Saturday and stay lingering around us throughout next week.

Our first round of scattered showers and storms will arrive tonight after Midnight lasting into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon we’ll start to dry out and eventually see some sunshine. Slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Humidity also soars as dew points rise into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will start off dry, but in the afternoon and evening, expected scattered showers and storms that include heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will be a little warmer Sunday in the mid 80s.

The workweek starts off soggy. Scattered to widespread rain all day Monday. Then, we have daily chances for showers the rest of the workweek. That activity will be more isolated though. Humidity stays high all week and temperatures stay below-average in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Update:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is currently in the Bay of Campeche. It's moving NW at 14 MPH and has 35 MPH sustained winds. It's forecast to become Tropical Storm Danielle by Saturday afternoon and work its way into Mexico where it will lose its energy and dissipate.

wtkr