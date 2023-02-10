First Warning Forecast: Showers are on the way; One more warm day before a weekend cool down

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It was such a nice day to be outdoors! High temperatures reached the low 70s, just a few degrees shy of our daily record. Temperatures will be headed down this weekend, then back up next week. Along with that temperature roller coaster, we have a few rounds of rain in the forecast.

Tonight, cloud cover and breezy southerly winds keep temperatures warm. Lows around 60°. A cold front Friday will bring us a couple rounds of showers. Some isolated activity earlier Friday morning, then a midday dry break with a second round of scattered showers Friday afternoon after 3 PM lasting into the early night. Temperatures still stay on the warmer side with highs reaching the upper 60s.

We’ll really notice the cool down this weekend. Highs on Saturday in the upper 40s and Sunday in the low 50s. Saturday will be cloudy with some sprinkles and mist possible at times, but not a lot of rain is expected until Saturday night. That’s when a coastal low pressure system will be moving through.

Super Bowl Sunday will be gross outside, perfect weather for watching the game indoors! It will be very wet and windy. Widespread rain is likely for much of the day. Northeast winds 20-30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH will create the additional concern of tidal flooding. This should clear out Sunday night, but there’s a chance for a little lingering activity into earlier Monday.

Next week kicks off a warming trend. Highs in the mid 50s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. Both days will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a wonderful Valentine’s Day this year!

Mid-week, temperatures return to the mid 60s. However, we also move into an unsettled pattern, so there will be daily rain chances and breezier winds.