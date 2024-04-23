First Warning Forecast: Showers on Wednesday, Cooler temperatures on Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Not as cold overnight. Lows will fall into the low 50s. Clouds will start to build in.

Temperatures will warm to the low 70s on Wednesday, but that does come with showers by Wednesday morning on the peninsulas and then down to the southside around lunchtime. This is all thanks to a cold front moving through the area.

Another big drop in temperatures on Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60. Skies will be partly cloudy with breezy conditions.

Partly cloudy and dry to end the work week with highs in the low 60s.

The weekend is looking dry. Temperatures will warm to near 70 on Saturday and to near 80 on Sunday.

If you're a fan of the 80s, we are expecting more warmth as we head into the start of the work week. Highs in the low 80s on Monday and warming to the low and mid 80s by Tuesday.

