First Warning Forecast: Showers, possible storms and wind Tuesday and Wednesday

Building clouds overnight. It won't be as chilly due to the cloud cover. Expect lows to fall into the 40s and then rise to near 50 by sunrise.

Some much-needed rain will move in by Tuesday afternoon and evening as a storm system moves in. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 60s. It will be windy with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2+ inches will be possible.

Temperatures won't fall too much overnight. Expect heavy rain and possible storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We'll dry out just in time for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid and upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

If you're heading out for the big shopping day, it will warm to the upper 50s. Another system looks to impact the area so afternoon showers will be possible.

A few spotty showers are possible early Saturday. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

