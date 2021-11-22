First Warning Forecast: Showers, wind and plummeting temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A mild start on this Monday. Many areas waking up 15+ degrees warmer than Sunday morning, but that's not going to last. A strong cold front will cross today bringing light rain to the area this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will rise a bit through noontime and then fall as winds pick up out of the north at 15-20+ mph. Showers will move out this afternoon with clearing skies this evening. Temperatures will plummet overnight. Expect lows in the upper 20 and low 30s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day we've had so far this season. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s, but will feel like the 20s and 30s due to the gusty northwesterly wind. Skies will be mostly sunny, but that sunshine will be deceiving!

Sunshine will continue on Wednesday with highs near 50.

A nice warm up just in time for Thanksgiving! Highs will warm to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move in on Friday with a chance for a few morning showers. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

As of now, the weekend isn't looking to bad. Keeping Saturday dry and sunny with highs near 50. A stray shower cannot be ruled out of Sunday, but just keeping chances around 20 percent with highs in the low and mid 50s.

