First Warning Forecast: Similar weather Sunday, then a cooling trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! This weekend has started off nice with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost a repeat of today. Highs again in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Sunday afternoon and evening we may have a few stray showers pop-up, but majority should stay dry. Still a bit of a higher surf expected Sunday into next week from Odette's remnants. A moderate rip current risk with 3-4 feet waves is forecast.

Heading into next week, temperatures will drop even lower. We start the workweek with highs in the low 80s. A strong cold front will usher in cooler air and wipe out the humidity right as Fall begins. That strong Fall cold front is set to pass through late Wednesday. That could bring us a few showers later Tuesday, but most of the rain associated with this front will fall throughout the day on Wednesday. Some thunderstorms are likely too. A few lingering showers are possible early Thursday morning, but soon after that front passes, we'll notice drier, cooler, and sunnier weather. Highs in the low to mid 70s to end the workweek with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s. Turning into that leave the windows open kind of weather!

That strong cold front should also help steer the tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles that has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical storm. It should keep it offshore of the east coast and push it toward Bermuda. Still too early to tell what exactly will happen with that system, but models are trending that way.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER