First Warning Forecast: Slightly cooler Monday, real relief this weekend

Good Monday morning! Today will be slightly cooler before we get warmer the rest of the workweek and a cold front finally brings us real heat relief this weekend.

High temperatures today reach around 90°, feeling like the upper 90s. A lot of locations will stay dry today, but this afternoon and evening, some isolated showers and storms will develop.

Similar weather for Tuesday, just a step warmer. We start the day in the mid 70s, warming to the low to mid 90s, feeling around 100°. Isolated showers and storms with a lot of areas staying dry Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday is our better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours. Temperatures will again be in the low 90s, feeling closer to 100°.

Heat continues to climb Thursday and Friday. While temperatures will be in the low 90s, humidity will be higher, bumping heat index values to 100-105°.

Finally, late Friday into early Saturday, a cold front will pass through and knock out the heat for the weekend. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid 80s with much lower humidity both Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re looking for a drier break later in the week, Friday and Saturday are your days. Sunday isn’t looking too wet, but spotty showers are possible.

