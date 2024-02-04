First Warning Forecast: Slightly warmer Sunday, blustery start to the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was a nice day, but chilly outside! Temperatures warm a few degrees the next couple days as the sunshine sticks around.

We stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Lots of sunshine Sunday will help temperatures rise to around 50°.

wtkr

The entire workweek will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be around 50° Monday, mid 40s midweek, then low 50s Thursday before we jump into the low 60s Friday.

wtkr

The bigger story is how windy it will be the first half of the week Monday - Wednesday. North-northeasterly sustained winds of 10-25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. This does bring up the concern of tidal flooding. Expect some roads to become impassable Tuesday during high tide cycles.

wtkr

Next weekend looks wonderful. Sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

