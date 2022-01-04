First Warning Forecast: Slippery start for some Tuesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Monday evening! What a crazy weather day we've had between the wind, rain, storms, flooding, sleet, and snow! We've got another round of bad tidal flooding tonight and some hazards to watch out for Tuesday morning.

Tidal flooding again during high tide around 10 PM Monday. 1-3 feet inundation is expected. Be prepared to turn around if you come across a flooded roadway. At night, it's a lot harder to guess how deep that water is. Anything that's wet on the ground tonight will likely freeze as temperatures drop into the upper 20s under a mostly clear sky. That means black ice to watch out for during those Tuesday morning commutes. Plan to leave a bit earlier. Tuesday morning you'll also have to watch for more tidal flooding. About 1-2' inundation expected around 10 AM.

Tuesday is going to be another cold day. Highs in the low 40s, but plenty of sunshine and weaker winds. Temperatures continue to warm up in the mid 50s Wednesday. Some spotty showers possible throughout the day. A cold front heads our way Thursday, bringing rain/snow mix showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Cooler Friday as we only warm into the mid 40s. Friday night will be the coldest night this week with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday stays cool, but sunny. A brief warm up Sunday in the mid 50s before we drop to the mid 40s again Monday following yet another cold front.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER