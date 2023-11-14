First Warning Forecast: Slow warming trend through the end of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Even colder this morning! Many areas are waking up in the 30s! A few clouds will build in this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s once again. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the north and northwest at 5-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm to near 60 on Wednesday and then to the mid and upper 60s on Thursday.

The warmest day of the week will be Friday. Highs will top out in the low 70s. There is some uncertainty by the end of the week. A storm system looks to bring the chance for some showers later in the day. Showers will be possible overnight into Saturday morning. Conditions look to dry out as the day progresses on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be almost 10 degrees cooler in the low 60s. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Higher gusts are possible.

Plenty of sunshine while break out on Sunday with highs back in the upper 50s.

