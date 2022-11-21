First Warning Forecast: Slowly warming through Thanksgiving

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will warm to the low 50s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will trend upward starting Tuesday. Highs will top out in the mid 50s with building clouds.

Looking dry for the big travel day on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunshine to kick off Thanksgiving Day with clouds building in as the day progresses. Highs will warm to the upper 50s to near 60.

Our biggest rain chance for the week is Friday as a cold front and area of low pressure move through. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day. Make sure you have the rain gear handy if you're heading out on Black Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

Rain should move out later Friday or early Saturday, but the wind will crank up. Expect west winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph on Saturday. Highs will warm to the upper 50s.

Mostly sunny and milder on Sunday with highs returning to the low 60s.

