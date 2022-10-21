First Warning Forecast: Slowly warming up; rain and wind possible Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! We were a little warmer today. This warming trend continues slowly through the weekend and into next week. We could also see some rain and gusty winds this weekend.

Now that we are on a warming trend, our frost and freeze conditions are mostly over. It will still be a very chilly night though. Expect overnight lows on average in the low 40s. We’ll be in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid 40s along the immediate coastline.

With a clear sky tonight, we have great viewing conditions for the peak of the Orionid meteor shower. If you want to see a meteor, look lower in the southeast sky near the club in the Orion constellation after 1 AM. You should be able to see 10-20 meteors per hour if you’re in a dark area without a lot of light pollution.

Lots of sunshine continues Friday along with the warming trend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s. We stay in the mid to upper 60s this weekend as a low pressure system rides near the East Coast.

There is still a lot of uncertainty where exactly that low will track. Right now, it looks like we’ll have scattered rain showers throughout the day Sunday and breezy winds. We could also see a little nuisance tidal flooding. This could change to less rain if the low tracks more east. We should get a better idea of what Sunday will look like in the next 24 hours after we get a few more model runs in.

Temperatures continue to rise into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, a weak cold front will pass through and bring us a few isolated showers. Temperatures get a little cooler Thursday in the upper 60s.