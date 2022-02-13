First Warning Forecast: Snow during the Super Bowl and a cold Valentine's Day

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Sprinkles and flurries are moving in. Our northern communities are already seeing some flurries. Mainly 6-8 PM is when we'll really see this rain switching over to snow from the north to the south. Precipitation ends by 1 AM with the exception of some flurries fluttering around sporadically Monday morning.

Not much for accumulations. A dusting at best on grassy and elevated surfaces. Our pavement is still very warm from the 70s we had the past few days and air temperatures won't drop below freezing until late tonight when the precipitation is coming to an end. That said, it is still possible to have a couple slick spots if there's any moisture left on the ground by the time temperatures drop below freezing. Watch for that late tonight into early Monday morning.

Valentine's Day this year is going to be cold. We start the day with temperatures in the upper 20s warming up to near 40°. Later in the day we'll see some sunshine. Monday stays breezy with northwest winds of 10-20 MPH.

We hop on a warming trend Tuesday when temperatures climb into the mid 40s and stay on this warming trend through Thursday when highs reach 70°. Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday with clouds increasing Wednesday. Lots of clouds and windy conditions most of the day Thursday. Late Thursday evening scattered rain showers begin ahead of an approaching cold front.

This cold front will move through Friday morning and keep the scattered showers around through Friday evening. High temperatures in the upper 50s Friday will be reached in the morning as temperatures gradually drop all day down to the low to mid 30s Friday night.

Next weekend stays a bit below average with temperatures around 50°, but it looks dry with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

