First Warning Forecast: Soaking rain and wind moves in Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Flood Watch in effect from 8 PM until 8 PM Thursday

Wednesday will warm into the mid 50s, but we'll have to deal with scattered showers as a cold front approaches. Expect a few spotty showers early, with better chances as the progresses.

The wet weather will continue on Thursday. Expect widespread rain and gusty winds. Some areas could pick up 2-3+ inches. It will be a soaker! Temperatures will only warm to the mid 50s.

We'll dry out just in time for Good Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

The weekend is looking nice!

Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 70. We should see highs in the low 70s for Easter Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Scattered showers will move in to kick off the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

