First Warning Forecast: Socked in with clouds and showers once again

This pesky storm system will be sticking around for the next few days. That means more showers, storms and clouds for the rest of the week. It will not be wet from start to finish, but just keep that umbrella handy. The humidity will also be going up, so be prepared to feel a little sticky this week.

Temperatures will cool a bit today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We could see some patchy fog once again. Scattered showers and storms will be possible.

We'll see the low 70s again on Wednesday and Thursday.

A few spotty showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

As of now, we could potentially see a mostly dry weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. Fingers crossed!

