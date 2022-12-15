First Warning Forecast: Soggy and warmer Thursday, drier this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We get a break from chilly temperatures for a couple days, but the tradeoff will be wet weather. Then, the sunshine returns with chilly temperatures again.

The system that’s been wreaking havoc across the U.S. – bringing snow and ice to the northern states and tornadoes across the south – is heading our way, impacting us tonight and Thursday. Fortunately, we will be able to dodge the worst of this system. Expect scattered showers to move in this evening and become more widespread overnight. Widespread rain continues throughout majority of the day Thursday. Heavier downpours with some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Many areas will get 1"-1.5" of rain with locally higher amounts. There is currently a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms across Dare county, but most of the severe activity looks to stay south.

Along with the rain, Thursday will be warmer and windy. Highs around 60°. East-southeast winds of 15-25 MPH gust up to 35 MPH. With these stronger winds and rain, we could see nuisance tidal flooding around high tide at 2 PM Thursday. Rain should come to an end by 9 PM Thursday.

Once the rain ends, we move into a dry stretch. Lots of sunshine from Friday through the weekend and into at least the first half of next week. Temperatures will get cooler though. Highs drop a few degrees into the mid 50s Friday and down to 50° Saturday, then the mid 40s from Sunday on. Overnights get colder too. Lows around freezing starting this weekend lasting into next week.