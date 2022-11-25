First Warning Forecast: Soggy Black Friday shopping, 50-50 weekend ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Black Friday! We have a series of 3 cold fronts heading our way over the next several days. This will bring us a few rounds of rain and a few jumps in temperatures.

The first cold front is on its way now and will pass through early this afternoon. Ahead of it, we have scattered light to moderate rain showers. Rain should end by 1 PM for our Virginia communities and 3 PM for our North Carolina communities. Right after the rain ends, clouds will clear. So, we should have sunshine for the tail end of our day. Highs rise into the low 60s today.

Plenty of sunshine sticks around throughout Saturday. It will be a little cooler start to our weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday is when our next system arrives. Temperatures jump into the upper 60s and we become wet and windy ahead of a cold front. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms last from Sunday morning into the early evening.

It will be a cooler and sunnier start to the workweek. Highs on Monday in the low 60s cool to the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday.

Our third system pushes through Wednesday. Yet again, temperatures jump into the upper 60s, we become breezy and wet. Scattered showers midday Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures cool back down to the mid to upper 50s Thursday.

