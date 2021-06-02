First Warning Forecast: Soggy end to the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Soggy weather is headed our way and we can already feel the moisture in the air! Humidity has ramped up quite a bit today ahead of our next system. The Outer Banks have already seen scattered rain showers today from a warm front that's slowly lifting north. Eventually that warm front will pass over Virginia and bring scattered showers across the border later this afternoon. Around 4 PM is when I'd expect those showers to enter into our Virginia counties. Once you start to see rain, you'll continue to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms until late Friday night/early Saturday morning. That's when this system finally passes through and off into the ocean. You'll want to keep your umbrella or rain jacket close by the next few days!

Thursday is when we have a chance at seeing strong to severe storms rolling through Hampton Roads. Most of the area is in a Level 1 risk. The greatest threats look to be damaging wind gusts and localized heavy downpours in these storms.

This weekend we head into a more typical summertime weather pattern. That will make us a bit drier, but those typical summer afternoon and evening pop-up showers/storms are looking likely.

Expect the heat and humidity to stick around. Temperatures will continue to gradually climb to the mid 80s this weekend and upper 80s at the start of next week. Overnight lows remain warm, near 70°. Humidity stays as well.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

