First Warning Forecast: Soggy Friday leads to a chilly weekend

Good Thursday evening! It’s time to dust off the rain gear! Scattered rain moves in Friday around two cold fronts that bring us quite the chill for the weekend.

Tonight remains warm as cloud cover increases and breezy southerly winds pick up. Lows in the upper 40s. Scattered rain showers start to move in after Midnight and become more widespread and heavier by the morning commute. You’ll want to grab the rain jacket and umbrella before you walk out the door and possibly give yourself some extra time.

Rain becomes more scattered throughout the afternoon and eventually comes to an end in the evening around 6-7 PM. Expect 0.5-1” of rainfall in total. High temperatures will still be above-average in the upper 50s.

Saturday morning, the second cold front moves through. We’ll have passing clouds and some spotty showers, possibly even a snowflake mixed in, around the front. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, and breezy, making it feel closer to the low 40s.

Sunday will be cool with plenty of sunshine. Highs around 50°.

Temperatures jump into the mid 60s Monday, then the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. The first half of the week stays dry as cloud cover builds. A cold front Thursday brings more scattered rain showers and a cool down. Highs Thursday in the low 60s.

