First Warning Forecast: Soggy Monday ahead of a taste of Winter

Good Sunday evening! Despite a mostly cloudy day, temperatures were able to warm up in the mid to upper 60s today. Two cold fronts are headed our way, one tonight and another right behind it tomorrow morning. They're set to bring us cold winter air and scattered rain showers.

Tonight stays mild with clouds keeping lows warmer in the low 50s. A few showers may pop-up, but tonight should stay dry. Monday is when the rain arrives.

The start of the workweek is going to be a soggy one. Widespread rain expected throughout a good portion of Monday. Rain starts moving in around 6 AM and clears out of the Outer Banks by 9 PM. Majority across Hampton Roads will dry out by the evening commute home. Have a rain jacket with you tomorrow because an umbrella might get blown away. We'll have west-northwest winds of 10-20 MPH gusting up to 30 MPH.

Clouds clear out quickly behind the last cold front and temperatures start to drop. Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will be in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday is the coldest day this week. Despite tons of sunshine, high temperatures will only be able to make it into the mid 40s. With breezy northerly winds, it will feel like we only reach highs in the 30s. Break out the winter coat, gloves, and hat and bundle up! No surprise Tuesday night will be freezing in the low 30s.

Lots of sunshine continues Wednesday. Temperatures begin to rebound to 50°. We keep warming up to 60°, which is where our temperatures should be for the end of November, on Thanksgiving day. Thanksgiving in Hampton Roads is looking very nice. Dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Late Thursday night/early Friday morning, another cold front passes through. This looks to bring a quick line of showers Friday morning and breezier winds. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the mid 50s. Next weekend stays cool with highs in the low 50s, but mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

