First Warning Forecast: Flood & severe threat making for a soggy Saturday

A wet Saturday ahead. An area of low pressure will bring heavy rainfall today, which could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through this evening. A strong to severe storm is also possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and a spin up tornado.

Showers will start to move in this morning, becoming numerous by the later morning through this evening. 1-3 inches of rain is possible, with a few higher amounts. Temperatures will once again trend below normal thanks to all the cloud cover and rain. Expect highs mainly in the mid and upper 70s. It will be humid.

Clouds will stick around overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. High pressure will build in on Sunday with clearing skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

Summer-like weather will prevail most of next week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s on Monday under mostly sunny skies. A hot and humid day on tap Tuesday with highs near 90. Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 90s.

Thursday will be the hottest feeling day as dewpoints rise. It will feel closer to the triple digits.

A cold front will approach on Friday with a chance for afternoon storms. Highs will climb to 90 degrees.

