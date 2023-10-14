First Warning Forecast: Soggy Saturday with showers and a severe threat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Two storm systems will move in bringing showers and storms and a big cool down just in time for the weekend.

Quiet overnight with building clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 50s. Showers will develop Saturday morning and will become heavier through the afternoon.

There is the chance for strong to severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

Showers will move out Sunday, but keeping the chance for a few lingering around. Expect lots of cloud cover and breezy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will only warm to 60 degrees! Definitely have to break out that sweater!

Tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide on Sunday at 10 am and again on Monday at 11 am at Sewells Point.

The clouds will continue to hang around through Monday, but rain chances will drop. Temperatures will trend in the 60s through Wednesday. We'll start to warm into the 70s by the end of the week. Conditions will stay mainly dry.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

