First Warning Forecast: Soggy stretch continues for a while

Happy Summer Solstice! Summer officially began at 10:57 AM today, but it certainly did not feel like summer. We had cooler temperatures and were soggy all day. This wet pattern continues for the foreseeable future, but we may be able to catch some sunshine eventually!

Tidal flooding was also quite bad this afternoon. We have one more round of bad tidal flooding tonight during high tide around Midnight before our winds shift to the south.

Scattered rain tapers off this evening, allowing us to catch a decent dry break much of tonight and Thursday morning. Then, we’ll have another round of scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be able to warm into the low 80s Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s the rest of the week, this weekend, and at least the first half of next week. That’s still below our seasonal average of 87° most days.

Rounds of scattered showers and storms will also continue the rest of this week, this weekend and next week. The somewhat drier days look to be Sunday and Monday when we’re between systems and rain looks to be more isolated. That’s also when we could see some sunshine appearing through some clouds again. Stay dry out there!

