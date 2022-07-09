Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! We had a stormy afternoon with heavy downpours that led to localized flash flooding. More rain is on the way for Sunday, then we’ll dry out. Temperatures will also be on an up and down trend.

Expect scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder to continue tonight and throughout much of Sunday. This rainy, cloudy weather will prevent temperatures from moving too much. We’ll have lows tonight in the low 70s and highs Sunday in the mid 70s.

Once the rain clears out Sunday evening, clouds will start to clear out for Monday. The start of the workweek will be dry. So, if you need to do any yard work, Monday and Tuesday will be your days! Although, I recommend Monday when temperatures will only be in the lower 80s. By Tuesday, highs soar back into the low and mid 90s.

Wednesday will still be hot in the low 90s, but scattered storms return, helping to cool us down.

The rest of the workweek into next weekend, we’ll have temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered storms continue Thursday and Friday, but we look to dry out in time for the weekend.