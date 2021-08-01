First Warning Forecast: Soggy week ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening and happy August! It's been an active Sunday. We had 6 tornado warnings across our North Carolina counties, 10 severe thunderstorm warnings, and flash flooding. The bulk of the storms is now over. Some more storms could pop-up until about 10 PM. However, any that do likely won't become severe as our atmosphere is pretty worked over from the storms we had this morning. Beyond that, just a few stray lingering showers possible tonight. Temperatures dip down to the low 70s overnight.

The stalled boundary across North Carolina will move a bit more south in the form of a brief cold front. That will help bring us lower humidity Monday and Tuesday. Monday is a nice start to our week. High temperatures in the low 80s, lots of sunshine, no humidity, and mostly dry. Our North Carolina counties do have a chance at seeing a couple isolated storms popping up Monday afternoon/evening, but not a lot of activity is expected.

Scattered thunderstorms return Tuesday, moving in from the south to the north. The stationary boundary shifts back north a bit, just enough to bring us lots of cloud cover and scattered thunderstorms throughout the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Temperatures will also remain mild in the upper 70s to low 80s during this rainy spell. On Saturday, the stationary front starts to dissipate and it should be gone by Sunday. Temperatures start to warm into the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. We'll eventually see the sunshine again and drier weather Sunday.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

