First Warning Forecast: Some clearing today, severe threat Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A much better day on tap! Especially for those heading to the Something in the Water Festival.

Clouds will break up this afternoon and temperatures will warm to the upper 70s. It will be a little cooler along the coast, but conditions are looking dry.

Our eyes then turn toward Sunday. An area of low pressure and a cold front will bring the threat for strong to severe storms.

Most of the area is now under a Level 2, which means scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Looks like we'll get our first round of showers and storms early Sunday morning.

Then around midday, we should get a little bit of a break. Before our second line of showers and storms move in.

The timing of these storms can and will still change. It's all going to depend on where the area of low pressure tracks for the first line of storms, which will also determine how many storms break out later in the day with the cold front. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s. We could pick up another inch or so of rain. Some areas could see a little more where downpours occur.

After Sunday, we'll dry out and cool down for the start of the work week. Expect cool and windy conditions Monday through Wednesday. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 60s.

Temperatures will warm to near 70 on Thursday with increasing rain chances by the end of the work week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

