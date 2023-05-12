First Warning Forecast: Some could flirt with 90° Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We noticed a jump in temperatures today and we have another decent jump tomorrow.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some of our inland communities could even flirt with 90°! Friday will be another mostly dry day with sun and clouds. Our far northern communities may get an evening sprinkle, but most of those showers will dissipate before reaching the middle peninsula.

Saturday stays in the mid 80s, but rain chances increase. There’s a chance for showers in the morning, but a much higher chance for scattered showers and storms later Saturday afternoon, throughout the evening and into the night around a cold front.

All of this rain should clear out in time for the start of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Just a few spotty lingering early morning showers are possible. Temperatures will be cooler and comfortable for Mother’s Day. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday gets even cooler in the upper 60s. There will also be a return of some isolated to scattered rain showers Monday.

After this system clears out, the rest of the week looks dry and mild. Highs bump up near 80° Tuesday, then stabilize to the more seasonable mid 70s the second half of the workweek.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM