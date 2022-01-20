First Warning Forecast: Some snow and ice tonight; A lot more snow Friday-Saturday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! The cold front has passed through and temperatures are dropping. Expect rain to transition into a mix and eventually into snow. Hampton Roads has the best chance for accumulating snow tonight. Around 1”. North Carolina has a better chance at seeing accumulating ice. Likely only a light glaze.

Tonight temperatures drop down to the mid to upper 20s. Anything wet will freeze overnight, so prepare for a slippery commute if you have to travel anywhere tomorrow.

Friday is our next round of wintry weather and our biggest hit. Not a lot of precipitation in the morning, but come Friday afternoon-night, we’ll be seeing wet snow falling.

Our snow totals gradient is very tight. The bulls-eye looks to be over Southside and the Albemarle Sound. 4-7” snow accumulation with the highest totals near the NC/VA borders. Surrounding areas will see 1-4”. Closer to 1-3” for our far inland and far northern communities as well as the Outer Banks. 2-4” right around the bulls-eye, including the Lower Peninsula and Eastern Shore.

We currently have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 AM Friday for everyone. A Winter Storm Warning from 7 AM Friday – 10 AM Saturday for majority of the area, including all of NC, Southside, and the Lower Peninsula. A Winter Storm Watch from 7 AM Friday – 10 AM Saturday.

All of the precipitation will come to an end throughout Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s for highs and mid 20s for lows throughout this event. We finally get a little above freezing and see some sunshine Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Overnight lows Sunday night drop into the mid 20s again, so whatever melts throughout the day will refreeze and create an especially hazardous commute Monday.

Lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s for the start of the workweek Monday. Tuesday gets even warmer in the mid 40s. We could see some rain with another system passing through Tuesday afternoon and evening. The cold front with that system will cool temperatures down to highs in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and low 30s Thursday.

