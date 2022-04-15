First Warning Forecast: Spotty showers, then cooler this holiday weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday and Happy Passover to those that celebrate! Today was cooler and we had lots of sunshine to enjoy! This weekend the sun briefly hides behind clouds and we’ll be cooler on Easter with another cold front passing through.

Tonight will get a little cooler with temperatures dropping to around 50°. Look up early in the night sky to enjoy the full pink moon! It officially peaks at 2:55 PM Saturday, but will appear full tonight. It gets the name “Pink Moon” from the wildflowers that bloom this time of year along the East Coast.

wtkr

I say look up early tonight to see it because clouds gradually increase as the night goes on ahead of an approaching cold front.

wtkr

This cold front will bring us spotty showers Saturday and eventually cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday in the low 70s drop to highs in the low 60s Sunday.

Easter Sunday will be a pleasant day! Lots of sunshine and dry. Morning services will be in the low to mid 50s and afternoon egg hunts will be in the low 60s.

wtkr

High temperatures stay in the low 60s the first half of the week. Yet another cold front impacts us Monday. Around it, expect scattered rain showers and gustier winds. We dry out early Tuesday and clouds start clearing out. Lots of sunshine is in store for Wednesday.

Temperatures head higher the second half of the workweek. Highs in the low 70s Thursday to mid 70s Friday. Mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds both days.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward: