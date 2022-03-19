First Warning Forecast: Spring is starting off mild and quiet

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Spring officially begins Sunday at 11:33 AM and it's starting off pleasant for us. The Vernal Equinox signals the start to more daylight hours than nighttime hours.

A cold front this evening will cool temperatures down to the mid 50s overnight. We could see some isolated showers falling, mainly across the Outer Banks and Albemarle Sound, tonight into early Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly dry and cooler. Highs reach the mid 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

High pressure brings us lots of sunshine Monday. Highs remain in the mid 60s. We climb to around 70° Tuesday. Clouds begin to increase ahead of an approaching system. This system will bring us unsettled weather the second half of the week.

We'll likely see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday. Ahead of a cold front Thursday, temperatures rise to the low to mid 70s.

Behind the cold front, temperatures cool down to the mid 60s for Friday. Our workweek ends mostly dry. Then a second, reinforcing cold front behind the first one cools temperatures down to the upper 50s Saturday. It could also fire up a few more isolated rain showers as we start next weekend.

