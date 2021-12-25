First Warning Forecast: Spring-like Christmas and Kwanzaa

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Merry Christmas Eve! It sure didn't feel like Christmastime outside. Spring returned today as temperatures rose to the low to mid 60s.

Santa will have a mild, dry night for delivering presents. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperatures keep climbing Christmas Day. Highs in the upper 60s. It'll also be windy tomorrow. Southwest winds 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. A few sprinkles may fall across the Eastern Shore Saturday morning, but most areas will stay dry all day. Morning clouds gradually clear out as the day goes on.

A mix of sun and clouds Sunday and breezy winds stick around. A dry cold front slowly pushes through Sunday afternoon, cooling temperatures down to the low 60s Sunday and upper 50s Monday. As we move into a more unsettled weather pattern next week, expect more clouds, rising temperatures, and increasing rain chances.

Isolated showers later Wednesday will turn into scattered showers throughout the day Thursday, coming to an end after another stronger cold front passes through early Friday morning. That front will make conditions windy Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures warm up to the mid 60s Tuesday and lower 70s Wednesday ahead of the front. Thursday gets a bit cooler, but still warm in the mid 60s before dropping to highs in the mid 50s New Year's Eve behind the front.

