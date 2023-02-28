First Warning Forecast: Spring-like day on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The spring-like stretch of weather will continue through the end of the week.

Today is looking gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Some marine fog has developed along the coast and locations along the coast will stay a little cooler today.

A few more clouds will be around on Wednesday, but it's still looking dry with highs in the upper 60s.

A little wet and unsettled by the end of the week. Expect showers on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be milder, with highs in the low 70s. Showers will mainly be confined to the first half of the day.

A little cooler, but still not bad on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. It will be wet and windy.

We'll dry out and cool down by the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday.

