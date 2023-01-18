First Warning Forecast: Spring-like temps before a cooler, unsettled stretch

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are ways away from the First Day of Spring, but today and tomorrow will be very spring-like.

Highs will warm to the low and mid 60s today and then soar to 70 on Thursday! Thursday will come with a few showers possible throughout the day. It won't be a complete washout, but just grab the rain gear and keep it handy.

We'll dry out just in time to end the work week. Skies will clear through the day with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend is looking 50/50. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Showers will move in on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. We'll continue with showers heading into the start of the work week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

