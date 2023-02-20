First Warning Forecast: Spring-like temps with a few rain drops

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
We are now less than 30 days away from the official start of Spring, but temperatures are already feeling spring-like.
Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s today and then soar to near 70 on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler in the low 60s. Temperatures will then flirt with record highs on Thursday.
The record high in Norfolk is 79 degrees set in 1975. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 82 degrees. Temperatures will start trending cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Then, a big drop in temperatures on Saturday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s.
Spotty showers will be possible this week as several disturbances move through. Not looking at anything major, but a few raindrops here and there will be possible. Rain chances will go up heading into the weekend.
Meteorologist April Loveland
