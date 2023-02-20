Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Spring-like temps with a few rain drops

Posted at 6:41 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 18:41:37-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are now less than 30 days away from the official start of Spring, but temperatures are already feeling spring-like.

Less than 30 days until Spring officially arrives!

Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s today and then soar to near 70 on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler in the low 60s. Temperatures will then flirt with record highs on Thursday.

Spring-like temperatures for the work week. A big drop heading into Saturday.

The record high in Norfolk is 79 degrees set in 1975. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 82 degrees. Temperatures will start trending cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Then, a big drop in temperatures on Saturday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. So warm, that we may even break a record in Norfolk. The record high in Norfolk is 79°, set in 1975.

Spotty showers will be possible this week as several disturbances move through. Not looking at anything major, but a few raindrops here and there will be possible. Rain chances will go up heading into the weekend.

Spotty showers will be possible this week, but nothing major. Rain chances will go up heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

