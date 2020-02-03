First Warning Forecast: Spring-like weather through Friday

Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the low 50s.

The mild weather will continue into Tuesday with more cloud cover and highs near 70.

Wednesday will be weird day temperature-wise. Right now looks like folks along the coast will be in the 50s, while inland areas will be in the 60s. We are tracking a back door cold front that will lift over the area, making a variety of temperatures. Skies will be mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances. Expect rain to become widespread Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain will continue Thursday night into the day Friday. Thursday will be milder, with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday.

Looks like we'll dry out for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, but it will also be our coolest day of the week. Highs will warm to the low 50s, which is still a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another disturbance will move in on Sunday giving us a chance of showers. Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s.

