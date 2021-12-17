First Warning Forecast: Spring sticks around for a couple more days before Winter appears

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! Another mid-December day feeling like Spring. Spring-like weather continues for another couple days through Saturday with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Still dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front passes through late Saturday night. Along with it will likely be a line of scattered showers late Saturday evening into Sunday morning and much cooler air. Temperatures when you wake up Sunday morning in the mid 40s rise a few degrees into the upper 40s, maybe low 50s Sunday afternoon. It’ll be cold Sunday night as lows dip into the mid 30s.

Temperatures gradually rise throughout the workweek to seasonable mid 50s in time for the official start to Winter on Tuesday. We also head into a more unsettled weather pattern, so a few showers will be possible. Similar weather continues Wednesday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM