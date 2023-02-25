First Warning Forecast: Springing back into a warm stretch

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! Winter returned for just a day. Another Spring stretch arrives Sunday as we start to dry out.

Scattered rain showers end this evening, but clouds stick around throughout the night. That will keep temperatures a little warmer than last night. Expect lows around 40°.

Clouds gradually clear out Sunday in the second half of the day. A 5-10 MPH southwest wind will help temperatures warm into the low 60s again. Sunday will be a dry day, so that’s the day to do your outdoor weekend plans.

On Monday, we’ll have spotty showers. It looks like a quick line of lighter showers in the morning with more light scattered activity Monday afternoon and evening. Winds will be a bit breezier and there will be more cloud cover, but temperatures remain in the low 60s.

The clouds clear out as high pressure briefly takes control Tuesday. Temperatures will be able to climb into the low 70s. Behind a dry cold front, temperatures drop a few degrees into the mid 60s for highs Wednesday and clouds start to increase again.

An unsettled pattern with a couple of different fronts brings us a lot of cloud cover for the end of the workweek, stronger winds, and some rain showers. The initial round of scattered showers will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs Thursday back to 70°. A little cooler Friday with a couple rounds of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. The first round of rain looks to be Thursday night into Friday morning, then a midday dry break before a second round late Friday afternoon and evening.

Behind that system on Friday, clouds clear out, but winds remain breezy. Despite the sunshine Saturday, high temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 50s. However, that’s about where temperatures should be this time of year.