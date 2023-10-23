First Warning Forecast: Starting in the 60s, then warming to the 80s this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning

A chilly and breezy start this morning. Many areas are waking up in the 40s, but some inland areas have fallen into the 30s!

Today will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures warming to the low 60s.

Tonight into Tuesday will be another cool night with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s. Some inland locations may even see some frost.

Temperatures will then rebound to the upper 60s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

A nice warm up just in time for Wednesday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s. We'll continue with the above normal temperatures on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

We could even climb to 80 degrees just in time for the weekend!

Expect low rain chances all week.

