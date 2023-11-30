First Warning Forecast: Starting to gradually warm up, still a chilly morning Thursday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! It was a freezing day today, but warmer air is slowly moving in. As we get closer to the weekend, an unsettled pattern will bring us daily rain chances.

Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will still drop below freezing tonight, but it will be warmer than last night. Lows in the mid 20s inland and the low 30s along the immediate coast.

Thursday will feature some passing clouds, but temperatures will be warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures continue to rise Friday into the low 60s.

Friday is when you’ll want to break out the rain gear again. It won’t be a washout any one day, but we will have isolated to scattered rain showers Friday through Monday. Just remember to grab the umbrella each time you run out the door just in case.

Throughout that wetter stretch, temperatures will be more comfortable with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 50s.

The middle of next week is when another cooling trend arrives. Highs in the mid 50s Tuesday and low 50s Wednesday. We could see more spotty showers return for Wednesday.

