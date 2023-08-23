First Warning Forecast: Starting to warm up again

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! What a beautiful day it was with low humidity, lots of sun and highs in the low 80s! Hopefully you were able to enjoy it because temperatures are back on the rise and we’ll soon move into an unsettled stretch with daily rain chances.

A warm front heads our way Thursday. This will bring us passing clouds and isolated showers. Not a lot of rain is expected, but don’t be surprised if you come across a shower Thursday morning or evening. Temperatures begin in the mid to upper 60s and rise to the mid 80s by the afternoon.

wtkr

Friday is the active day this week. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will surge into the mid 90s feeling like the triple digits. Then, in the evening, scattered storms will move through that could become severe. We are all under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Friday. Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary concern.

wtkr

The cold front from this system passes through Saturday, bringing more scattered showers and storms. Saturday will still be hot, but a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s. We notice the cool down Sunday when highs drop to the mid 80s.

This cold front will likely stall over the top of us as what will be Hurricane Franklin prevents it from moving into the Atlantic. With a stationary front over us, we’ll have daily rounds of isolated to scattered showers and storms through the first half of next week. Temperatures will also remain mild with highs in the mid 80s.

wtkr

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM