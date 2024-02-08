First Warning Forecast: Starting to warm up for the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! Winds are dying down and temperatures are going to be on the rise. Along with spring-like temperatures will come spring-like rain showers.

A fairly clear sky tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s could lead to some patchy fog forming.

We will have one more round of tidal flooding 7 AM Thursday. It will be right between the levels of nuisance and minor, so typical flood-prone areas will see water across some portions of the road.

Thursday will be warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It’ll be another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures jump to the low 60s Friday ahead of an approaching system. Clouds increase, but we should be able to stay dry Friday. A few showers are possible Saturday, but not a lot of rain is expected at this time. Temperatures warm into the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

We’ll be in the low 60s again Sunday with lots of cloud cover and scattered rain showers along a cold front. Scattered rain continues throughout Monday as that front stalls over the top of northern North Carolina. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 50s Monday.

Some lingering rain is possible Tuesday morning as the system clears out. Temperatures drop a couple more degrees into the seasonable low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds start clearing out later Tuesday and high pressure moving in Wednesday brings us lots of sunshine.

