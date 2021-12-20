First Warning Forecast: Staying cold to start the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! A strong cold front passed through this morning. It brought us widespread rain for much of the day and plummeting temperatures. We picked up around 1" of rainfall. Enough to help out our drought a little bit.

Rain is coming to an end this evening and clouds will soon quickly clear out, but breezy north winds remain. Overnight lows drop into the low 30s, feeling like the 20s when you wake up Monday morning.

Monday will feature more sunshine, but that won't help temperatures climb too much. Another cold day is in store with highs in the mid 40s and a north-northeasterly breeze. Clouds begin to increase Monday afternoon ahead of a low pressure system that will ride along the East Coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

This low will bring us lots of cloud cover Tuesday with isolated showers beginning across northeastern NC Tuesday afternoon. More scattered rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The latest model trends are keeping the center of the low a bit farther offshore. If that happens, Hampton Roads could stay dry and only NC would see the rain. However, if it tracks closer to shore, then everyone will have scattered showers Wednesday. Something we will continue to track and keep you updated on. Either way, temperatures will be mild in the low 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday and it will be windy throughout the day Wednesday.

Thursday gets cooler again in the mid 40s, but the sky will be filled with sunshine.

Heading into the holiday weekend, we move into a more unsettled weather pattern and temperatures begin to warm. Highs in the mid 50s Christmas Eve rise to the mid 60s Christmas Day. Temperatures drop a bit to the mid to upper 50s again for Sunday. We may have a few stray showers pop-up, but most areas should remain dry this holiday. Great weather to try out any new outdoor toys Santa brings this year!