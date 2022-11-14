First Warning Forecast: Staying cool all week, next rain chance midweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We sure noticed the big cool down behind the cold front last night. Temperatures today were 20-25 degrees colder. We stay with chilly temperatures throughout the entire week. Midweek, a system will bring us a little bit warmer air and some more needed rain.

Under a clear sky tonight, temperatures drop into the mid 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast. Clouds gradually build throughout Monday ahead of our next approaching system. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the low 50s Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday is when a couple disturbances and a low pressure system passes through. This will bring us scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. With the extra cloud cover, temperatures will be warmer. Highs in the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with an overnight low Tuesday night in the low 50s.

Behind this system, temperatures cool again. Highs around 50° Thursday and Friday. Some locations may not get out of the 40s. Thursday night, we’ll be flirting with freezing conditions. Likely our inland communities will see freezing temperatures. Both days look mostly dry with more sun than clouds.

Next weekend remains mostly dry, partly cloudy, and cool. Highs stay in the low 50s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.