First Warning Forecast: Staying dry and sunny, but heating up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday morning! We stay in this dry, mostly sunny stretch for a while, but summer is reminding us it’s still here with triple digit feels-like temperatures returning soon.

High temperatures today will be much warmer in the upper 80s, but humidity will stay on the lower end. So, it’ll feel like it’s about 90° outside. Expect lots of sunshine all day. If you’re going to the beach, swimming is not recommended today or on Labor Day as there’s a high rip current risk both days.

wtkr

Labor Day will be hot and more humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100°. With that increasing humidity, we’ll see a partly cloudy sky, but still remain dry all day. Still a great day for Labor Day celebrations, just remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and cool.

wtkr

This dry, mostly sunny, hot and humid pattern continues throughout majority of the workweek. Each day will be in the low to mid 90s, feeling closer to 100°. Eventually, a couple cold fronts pass through Saturday. These fronts will bring us isolated storms Friday and Saturday as well as a cool down for the weekend. Highs in the mid 80s Saturday.

wtkr

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM