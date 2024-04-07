First Warning Forecast: Staying dry with even more sunshine to end the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was a cooler day, but at least we finally got to enjoy a dry weekend. This is only our third completely dry weekend of the year so far. Eventually, next week, rain returns to the forecast.

Tonight, clouds clear out and temperatures fall to the low 40s for most. Inland could drop into the 30s. That’s why there’s a Frost Advisory in effect 2 AM - 9 AM Sunday for our inland communities including Northampton (NC), Hertford, Bertie, Sussex, Southampton, and Franklin. Protect sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day. Still cool with highs in the upper 50s, but not as windy.

Temperatures warm up next week. Highs in the upper 60s Monday soar into the mid 70s Tuesday. We stay in the mid 70s until next weekend. With a couple of approaching cold fronts, spotty showers are possible Wednesday and Friday, but the greatest chance for scattered showers will be throughout the day Thursday. It will also be windy around these fronts.

Next weekend looks dry with lots of sunshine, but a little cooler. Highs Saturday in the upper 60s.