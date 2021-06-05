First Warning Forecast: Staying hot and humid

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! It certainly felt like summer outside today! A couple places touched 90°, but most were in the mid to upper 80s. We had a few showers pop-up mainly across the Albemarle today. Any lingering showers will be cleared out by sundown.

A quiet, mostly clear night is in store with lows falling to near 70°. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day. Lots of sunshine and light southerly winds help high temperatures reach 90°. Clouds gradually increase Sunday night, but we remain dry. Lows Sunday night return to the low 70s.

This same hot and humid pattern with a couple of afternoon/evening pop-up showers or storms are possible Monday. Toward the middle of the week, our weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled. We start to lose the influence of the Bermuda high Tuesday and a backdoor cold front approaches from the north Thursday. This will increase our rain chances a bit. Isolated to scattered rain showers and storms are possible all next week with scattered activity more likely Tuesday and Thursday. High temperatures will also gradually drop to the mid 80s the second half of the next workweek and the low 80s next weekend.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

