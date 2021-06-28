First Warning Forecast: Staying hot and humid next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Sunday was a nicer day than Saturday. Mostly dry with a good amount of sunshine. Any stray pop-up shower activity will come to an end as soon as the sun goes down. Tonight will be quiet, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows drop to the low 70s.

Hot and muggy is the story all next week. High temperatures this workweek will be around 90° with lows in the mid 70s. With dew points remaining in the 70s too, our sticky air stays in place. Feels-like temperatures each afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s, even close to 100° midweek.

In the Atlantic, there is an area of low pressure that has formed 500 miles east-southeast of the South Carolina-Georgia border. There is a 50% chance it could become a tropical depression over the next 48 hours before it crosses onto land late Monday. Locally, we shouldn't see any impacts from this system. The rain looks to stay to our south. At most, northeastern North Carolina may see a few seabreeze showers as this system moves onshore late Monday.

The first half of the workweek will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, courtesy of a strong ridge/high pressure system just off the coast. That ridge will break down Thursday and a disturbance will set up over coastal Virginia/North Carolina ahead of a slow-approaching cold front. This disturbance will bring scattered thunderstorms, mostly each afternoon and evening from Thursday through Saturday. In any storms, very heavy downpours are likely. Eventually that cold front should pass through late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Scattered rain is still likely Saturday night around that front.

Following the cold front, the Fourth of July looks to be a bit drier. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the cold front will be strong enough to drop our humidity or temperatures much. Highs in the mid 80s this weekend. With some heat and humidity still around, isolated storms Sunday afternoon and evening look to be possible. They should be diurnally driven though, meaning by the time it gets dark and it's time to set off fireworks, we should be dry.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

