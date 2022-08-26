First Warning Forecast: Staying in a similar pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday night! We had a healthy round of scattered showers and storms this evening. More storms are possible each day with a slight dip, then climb in temperatures.

We dry out tonight and clouds break apart some. Lows in the low 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s Friday. Spotty storms possible Friday, but most areas look to stay dry. Scattered storms return Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be a drier day. Highs this weekend will be a couple degrees cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

The workweek starts dry and temperatures gradually climb. The low 90s return for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front brings scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday. It will also cool us down to the low 80s for the start of September on Thursday.